Tropical depression Ester is continuously enhancing the southeast monsoon, while moving away from the country’s landmass and leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Weather specialist Benison Estareja said Sunday that Ester will exit PAR this morning. It was estimated at 835 kilometers east northeast of Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Ester is moving northward at 20kph and is not expected to make any landfall.

The province of Palawan will experience monsoon rains, particularly during noontime to afternoon.

“Nag-i-enhance pa rin o nagpapalakas ng habagat o southeast monsoon itong si bagyong Ester dito sa malaking bahagi ng ating bansa. Asahan pa rin ngayong araw ang mga pag-uulan,” he said.

PAGASA has not issued a gale warning for the country’s seaboards, and the water temperatures range from 0.6 to 2.5 meters.

The southeast monsoon may weaken starting tomorrow, resulting in low sea levels.

“Except of course, kapag meron tayong mga thunderstorms, maaaring umabot sa 2.5 meters ang taas ng mga pag-alon,” he added.

