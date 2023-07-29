The World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2023 took center stage as the Provincial Inter-Agency Council on Anti-Trafficking, Violence Against Women and their Children, and Anti-Child Pornography (PIACAT-VAWC-ACP) held a forum and pledge and renewal of commitment event.

The gathering, led by Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates as the council’s chairman, saw the participation of various agencies committed to combatting human trafficking.

During the event, Governor Socrates emphasized the importance of unity in strengthening agencies dedicated to eradicating human trafficking.

“We are celebrating the World Day Against Trafficking 2023, pangunahing objective natin sa pagtitipon na ito ay buhayin at paigtingin ang interes at determinasyon na sugpuin ang trafficking in persons na isang malaking salot, a big global concern,” he said.

The program included an introduction about the World Day Against Trafficking presented by Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Joshua Bolusa, followed by Asst. Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Mary Joy Ordaneza-Cascara sharing the PIACAT-VAWC-ACP accomplishments.

Subsequently, Provincial Prosecutor Monica Magbiray-Pe provided an orientation and refresher course on RA 9208, 10364, and 11862, which was followed by PSWD Officer Abigail D. Ablana’s discussion on the Referral Pathways Protocols in Handling Human Trafficking Cases.

To ensure a comprehensive understanding of the topics related to human trafficking and how to prevent it in Palawan, an open forum and discussion were facilitated by Atty. Vicente V. Escala, Jr., and Atty. Gellian Grace B. Baaco from the Provincial Legal Office.

The theme for this year’s event was “Reach Every Victim of Trafficking, Leave No One Behind,” emphasizing the need to support and protect all victims of trafficking and ensure that no one is overlooked in the efforts to combat this heinous crime.