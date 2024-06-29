Palawan State University (Palawan SU) will host a job fair at its Tiniguiban campus on July 2, with 31 participating companies from around Puerto Princesa City and Palawan.

Palawan SU’s Job Fair will be held in collaboration with the Puerto Princesa City Public Employment Services Office (PESO) and the provincial Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

The job fair is open to the public but will mainly benefit Palawan SU alumni, as it is part of the university’s “Diploma to Employment” Assistance Program.

The event will take place at the Palawan SU gymnasium and will run from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm. Representatives from the City PESO and the provincial Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) are expected to participate.

Prospective employers are required to wear corporate attire and bring a ballpoint pen, a fully completed CV and resume, a 1×1 picture, school and other valid IDs, along with the PSA Birth Certificate.