Palawan State University, CHED ink P25 million agreement to fund Project I-CONNECT

Palawan State University (PSU) President Dr. Ramon M. Docto has signed a memorandum of agreement with Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairman J. Prospero De Vera III for a grant of P25 million to fund the Integrated Campus Online Network Navigation and Enterprise-Connect Technology or Project I-CONNECT.

According to a statement from PSU, the project, which was developed by their IT experts led by ICTO Director Anthony De Leon, University and Board Secretary Prof. Venzon Limpiada, and Prof. Kristine Joy Martinez of the College of Sciences, will soon virtually interconnect the University’s 17 external campuses across the country’s largest province (by land area) with its Main Campus in Puerto Princesa City.

It will improve PSU’s Flexible Learning capabilities by allowing external campuses and their students within a 10-kilometer radius to share its 1GB dedicated bandwidth via MPLS technology, as well as the security of its own Learning Management System where instructional resources created by content experts in state-of-the-art audio visual studios are stored and available to both students and teachers online or offline anywhere in the university, the statement said.

PSU expresses its gratitude to CHED and Prof. De Vera III and its Board of Regents led by Chair-designate Commissioner Perfecto Alibin for their strong support to university in its pursuit to become a Smart Campus.

The PSU Administration also thanks everyone who helped make this happen, particularly CHED MIMAROPA Regional Director Joselito Alisuag for his assistance.

The Smart Campus Project will assist PSU in reaching new heights in its attempt to enhance flexible learning and teaching and, ultimately, guarantee that no student is left behind, it said.