Palawan State University allocates funding for load assistance program

Palawan State University (PSU) has allocated P950,000 for a load assistance program aimed at providing assistance to students during online classes.

The Student Government Load Assistance Program for the Students (SG-LAPS), launched on Wednesday, is expected to provide around 6,333 students with P150 load assistance each.

Student government president Elijah Daniel Geanga told Palawan News on Thursday that another 4,000 students from external PSU campuses are slated to receive similar benefits.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to reallocate our organization’s budget for our activities to this load assistance program as well as the procurement of ICT Equipment and Supplies to support the flexible learning/delivery,” Geanga said.

“For now, this project is for this semester only, but we will try to check, considering the budget if we can still push this up to next semester,” he added.

The College Student Government (CSG) and college-based organizations will determine the final list of the recipients before the university gives the budget for the load assistance in full amount to the respective colleges.

Students were also instructed to use their university email to access and fill out the survey form.

The budget was reallocated from the student organization’s budget for the activities to support flexible learning.

There are 10,019 students enrolled in PSU for the first semester of academic year 2020-2021.

The survey form for the program may be accessed through the following links:

COLLEGE OF ARTS AND HUMANITIES

https://forms.gle/iUnZUVgTQcUsmvv97

COLLEGE OF BUSINESS AND ACCOUNTANCY

https://forms.gle/pSbZ4LtNs2R3o6MQ6

COLLEGE OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE EDUCATION

https://forms.gle/mwTxttgU7bCE5zQv5

COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING, ARCHITECTURE, AND TECHNOLOGY

https://forms.gle/DZwiL2NJ44iLiwB8A

COLLEGE OF HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT AND TOURISM

https://forms.gle/Cntu8vSpEMNHVsTT6

COLLEGE OF NURSING AND HEALTH SCIENCES

https://forms.gle/sZ1L6YQJP1GKTWEP6

COLLEGE OF SCIENCES

https://forms.gle/BDmEkgVPHbffqZYC9

COLLEGE OF TEACHER EDUCATION

https://forms.gle/66cyr1UL3pHwKxt66