Palawan scops owl caught in mouse trap cage rescued in Bacungan

A juvenile Palawan scops owl (Otus fuliginosus) rescued from a mousetrap cage in Barangay Bacungan by a worker of the City Veterinary Office (CVO) was recently turned over to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS).

The baby owl which weighs only around 100 grams was rescued by Bernardo Pascual of the CVO.

He told PCSDS on June 3 that while he was providing livestock services to a farm in Bacungan, he was informed by the owner about the bird that was trapped in a cage set up for rodents.

City Veterinary Office employee Bernardo Pascual shortly before handing over to the PCSDS the juvenile Palawan scops owl he rescued in Barangay Bacungan on June 3, 2021. | Photo by PCSDS

The PCSDS said that Pascual removed the Palawan scops owl from the cage and went to their office to turn it over. It said in a post that it is not the first time that Pascual had turned over rescued wildlife species.

The juvenile nocturnal bird, said the PCSDS, is listed as an “endangered species” under PCSD Resolution 15-521.

The Palawan scops owl is a bird that is endemic to the province. The BirdLife International said that in the province, its also been spotted in Balabac town, Calauit, Kinalaykayan, and Dicabaitot, St. Paul’s Subterranean River National Park, Cleopatra’s Needle, Buenavista, Iwahig Penal Colony, the vicinity of Puerto Princesa, Quezon at Tabon, Singnapan at Kabasakan, Pinikpikan and Tining-luan, Taguso, Mt Mantalingajan at Pinigisan and Tigwayan, Bataraza.