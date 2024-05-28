The previously hazardous road stretch, characterized by steep inclines and obstructed visibility of the South Road in Barangay Inagawan, has been transformed into a safer thoroughfare after a road enhancement initiative by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Palawan 3rd District Engineering Office (DEO).

A report submitted by Palawan 3rd District Engineer Amelia B. Fajardo to DPWH Mimaropa Regional Director Gerald Pacanan, CESO III, said the project encompasses the construction of a 401-meter road.

This includes embankment work, roadway excavation, installation of aggregate subbase course, Portland cement concrete pavement, and application of reflectorized thermoplastic pavement markings.

Fajardo highlighted that by eliminating obstructive slopes and improving visibility, the road project along Puerto Princesa South Road aims to enhance overall safety and traffic flow in the area.