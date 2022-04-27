Residents across the city and province are advised to be cautious of serious flooding and landslides because rains are predicted to fall till Friday as a result of the effect of a low-pressure area (LPA) entrenched in the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) as it moves closer to the province, according to a forecast.

Allain Joy Lusoc, local Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather observer, said the LPA was assessed to be 220 kilometers southwest of Zamboanga City in the Sulu Sea on Thursday.

While traversing the Sulu Sea, the LPA has a minimal possibility of developing into a storm, and its status will be maintained as it approaches Palawan.

“Inaasahan natin na by tomorrow ay may mga pag-ulan pa rin tayo na mararanasan dulot ng low-pressure area natin habang lumalapit ito sa lalawigan ng Palawan, at posibleng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa ay antabayanan natin dahil medyo saturated na ‘yong ground natin ngayon dulot ng tuloy-tuloy na pag-ulan simula kahapon,” he said.

According to a heavy rainfall advisory issued at 5 a.m. by the state weather bureau from its Mactan Radar, the city, and the municipalities of Balabac, Rizal, Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española, Narra, Aborlan, Quezon, Kalayaan Islands, Cagayancillo, Roxas, San Vicente, Taytay, El Nido, Aracelli, and Dumaran are under a red rainfall warning because of observed rains that have continued for the past three hours.

The municipalities of Magsaysay, Cuyo, and Agutaya, on the other hand, have been placed under a yellow alert due to rains that are expected to continue within an hour.

From 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m., the local PAGASA office recorded a considerable quantity of rainfall in the province, totaling 54 millimeters (mm).

“Medyo malaki ang naitala natin na pag-ulan at ‘yan ay nagdulot ng pagbaha sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng lungsod ng Puerto Princesa. Ganoon din ‘yan sa mga lugar sa lalawigan ng Palawan — sa April, ito ay above normal sa ulan natin — kaunti talaga ang ulan na naitatala natin ‘pag April pero ngayon dahil nandoon pa rin tayo sa La Niña ay medyo mataas kumpara sa mga nakaraang taon,” he said.

Due to the saturated ground caused by the persistent rainfall, landslides and flooding are forecast in various parts of the province, particularly in the elevated areas. He noted that while the effect of LPA may lessen by Saturday, it will not go away.

Despite the current scenario, no additional weather disturbances are forecast until the end of April, although the odds of this happening by next week are still high due to the persistent ITCZ, he added.