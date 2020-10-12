Palawan records 40 local and community transmission cases

As of Saturday, the province has a total of 94 active cases, 22 of which are from Puerto Princesa City, and a total of 31 reported recoveries.

During the period of October 5-10, Palawan saw a spike of 42 new COVID-19 cases, 40 of which were all instances of local and community transmission.

Total reported cases also breached the 400th mark at 404 reported cases as of Saturday.

The town of Cuyo has overtaken Coron as the municipality with the highest number of active cases at 53 as of Saturday (October 10).

However, there are less towns with active COVID-19 now, but cases have remained concentrated in the island towns of Cuyo and Coron.

Local and community transmission cases are on the rise for the island town of Cuyo. On Monday, nine new cases, seven of whom reside in Barangay Cabigsing, were announced by the Provincial Department of Health Office (PDOHO). Eight more from the same barangay were recorded Thursday, while four more were announced Saturday by town mayor Mark delos Reyes.

The town now has 53 active cases and a total of 85 recorded cases.

Meanwhile, fellow island town Coron recorded five new local transmission cases Wednesday, all of whom were medical frontliners. As of Saturday, the town currently has 14 active cases and a total of 88 recorded cases.

The towns of Busuanga, Magsaysay, and Agutaya are now COVID-free after all their patients recovered within the week.

Remaining towns without any active cases are Linapacan, Cagayancillo, Balabac, and the Kalayaan group of islands.

(With reports from Romar Miranda, Ruth Rodriguez, Jane Tumalac, and Patricia Laririt)