Palawan records 10% decrease in crime incidence from January to October

Board member Juan Antonio Alvarez noted that the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) has reported the decrease based on its record from January 1 to October 31, 2020, which was provided to the committee on peace and order that he chairs.

Police authorities in the province reported a 10 percent overall decrease in crime incidence in Palawan based on last year’s record, despite the two recent murder cases in Narra municipality.

He said the update was provided to his committee by P/Maj. Lodell Lota and P/Lt. Col. Emmeline Herrera, chief of the PPO’s Provincial Management Operations Unit (POMU).

Alvarez said the two police officials claimed in their report that the slaying of Barangay Poblacion chairman Roderick Aperocho on the evening of November 5 and Atty. Eric Jay Magcamit on the morning of November 17 in Narra municipality were “isolated cases” that remain under investigation.

“Bumaba tayo ng 10 percent compared to the same period last year. Naitanong din natin ang magkasunod nga na insidente sa Narra at ang sabi nila ay isolated cases ang mga ito. Nagkataon lang na kilala ang na-involve dito sa magkasunod na insidente,” Alvarez told Palawan News.

Alvarez said they called the provincial police to the committee to update them on the status of Palawan’s peace and order situation and to request for the reinstatement of the checkpoints as a crime prevention measure.

He said a resolution will be filed at the provincial board requesting the PNP Headquarters to augment the police force in the province and for increased police visibility in critical areas such as Narra.

“Kasama sa nai-report nila na nakatulong ang mga checkpoints during COVID-19 kasi tuloy-tuloy. Kulang din police natin dahil dapat at least one police officer for 1,000 na mamamayan, pero ang nangyayari ngayon ay one is to 4,000 which is sobrang kulang [ng police],” he added.

“Magre-request rin tayo [ng additional na pulis] na taga-Palawan dahil madalas hindi taga dito ang naa-assign dito. Basically, kailangan ng additional police personnel dito,” Alvarez said.

Last week, board member Ryan Maminta called on the PPO to provide them an update on the peace and order situation in the province, following the shooting of Aperocho in his own home by still unidentified assailants.

“We haven’t heard or seen any update and news regarding the peace and order [situation] in the province, particularly about the result of the investigation [in the incident in Narra]. I think this year this is the third incident. This is for reference and public safety. The best agency for this matter is the PNP,” he said.

