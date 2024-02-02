The Provincial Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PPDAO) under the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) received another ‘Ideal’ Rating, equivalent to an impressive 95.5%, in the Functionality Assessment conducted by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on January 17.

The annual Functionality Assessment by DILG assesses the PPDAO’s ability to fulfill its duties and capabilities in implementing programs and services for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Palawan.

According to Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Abigail D. Ablaña, the Ideal Rating reaffirms the commitment of the Provincial Government, led by Governor V. Dennis M. Socrates, towards achieving overall development, ensuring that no one, including persons with disabilities, is left behind.

“The Ideal Rating that we got only shows we are gearing towards our aim to have inclusive development. No one should be left behind,” said Ablaña.