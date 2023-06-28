The representative of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), particularly provincial director Atty. Jansen Jontilla, is set to be summoned to a hearing by the Committee on Indigenous and Cultural Communities/Indigenous Peoples (ICCs/IPs) of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

This stems from a privilege speech delivered by Board Member Winston G. Arzaga during the regular session of the Provincial Board on June 27.

Arzaga said that he had received a complaint from the Cuyonon tribe regarding the NCIP’s alleged failure to promptly respond to the group’s request for the validation of their “Gabay” or IPs Political Structure. The “Gabay” serves as the guiding document for the Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR) in Palawan, outlining the principles and guidelines for their duties and responsibilities.

“I received an urgent request from one of the leaders of the Cuyonon Tribe or Cuyonon Indigenous Peoples Community. Their complaint is that they have been writing to the NCIP about four times, asking for the immediate validation of their Gabay or IPs Political Structure,” stated Arzaga.

Arzaga emphasized that the NCIP’s negligence in addressing this matter could potentially impact the selection of the Cuyonon tribe’s representative to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan as the Provincial IPMR.

In a separate statement, board member Ariston D. Arzaga expressed his full support for the tribe’s request and conveyed his disappointment with the agency’s handling of the issue.

He highlighted the prolonged delay in the election of IPMRs in various barangays and the subsequent failure to provide them with certificates of affirmation.

“It has been a long time since our IPMRs were elected in the barangays, but until now, many of them have not assumed their positions and have not been given Certificates of Affirmation. This is detrimental to the indigenous sector; they should be given proper attention,” he said.

The Committee on Indigenous and Cultural Communities/Indigenous Peoples has called for the hearing to investigate the matter further and provide a platform for all parties involved to present their respective positions. The scheduled hearing aims to address the concerns raised by the Cuyunon Tribe and evaluate the actions taken by the NCIP to resolve the issue.