Palawan prov’l board backs use of VCO to treat mild coronavirus

The provincial board is promoting the use of Virgin Coconut Oil (VCO) as an immune system booster and treatment for mild COVID-19 cases.

Board Member Sharon Onda said in her sponsorship speech of a resolution approved on Tuesday’s regular session that the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) already recommended the use of VCO and certified its efficacy.

Onda said that the locally produced anti-viral and anti-bacterial food supplement is now being pushed for patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19.

“The VCO ay hindi naman gaanong kamahalan, ‘yong iba ay locally made. Dito naman sa bayan ng Brooke’s Point ay may ahensya na namimigay ng libre. Our kababayans need only to be aware of the good benefits of the virgin coconut oil,” she said.

She also said in her resolution that VCO is considered as a miracle oil that contains anti-viral properties that also reduce the symptoms for COVID-19.

She also noted that DOST has revealed that suspected patients administered with VCO has reduced symptoms and recovered immediately.

In addition, the use of locally produced product could also help the farmers to generate their income.

“It does not only have a promising contribution to the prevention and management of patients but also uplifts the quality of life of the farmers who depend on the tree of life,” Onda added.

