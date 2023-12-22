The Provincial Board has approved the P4,579,205,719 annual budget or Local Expenditure Program of the provincial government of Palawan for the year 2024.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Capitol said it was ratified and approved in a special session of the 44th Provincial Board held last December 15.

As confirmed by Board Member Juan Antonio Alvarez, chairman of the Committee on Appropriations, the budget was meticulously crafted and studied through committee meetings before being reported to the plenary for final approval.

The province stated the largest portion of the total fund is allocated to the governance sector, human development sector, general welfare sector, economic sector, and environmental sector.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Local Expenditure Program is focused on the provincial government’s development vision of “Isang Pangunahing Lalawigan sa Bansa na ang Bawat Palaweño ay may Matatag, Maginhawa at Panatag na Buhay.”