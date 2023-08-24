The highly anticipated Palawan Provincial Sports Festival 2023, led by Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, commenced on August 22, featuring competitions in football, sepak takraw, and table tennis.

The sports festival is orchestrated by the provincial administration and takes place at both the Western Philippines University (WPU) located in Aborlan and the Sofronio Española Municipal Gymnasium.

Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco, provincial information officer, said the event serves as a platform to bring together athletes from different areas to compete in various sports disciplines, fostering camaraderie, promoting healthy competition, and showcasing their talents.

“Governor Socrates’ hope is for the sports festival to promote physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle among participants, encourage sportsmanship, and provide a platform for athletes to showcase their skills and abilities. This also fosters community engagement, enhance social interactions, and contribute to the development of local talents in various sports,” he said.

During the opening ceremony, Provincial Sports Division’s Sports Development Officer IV Silvanny Delight Gastanes and Sports & Games Regulation Officer II Janelle B. Beltran warmly greeted the athletes.

Gastanes stated that these tournaments are ways for the athletes to also nurture their continuous growth in sportsmanship and skill.

“Ang layunin ng ating governor ay palawigin pa ang kaalaman at kakayahan ng ating mga kabataan at opisyales sa iba’t ibang uri ng sports sa lalawigan ng Palawan. Sana ‘yon ang maging daan upang makamit niyo ang inyong adhikain na maipakita ang inyong galing sa paglalaro, disiplina, pakikipagkapwa, pagtanggap ng pagkatalo, at pagpapakumbaba sa kapwa manlalaro sa kabila ng tagumpay na inyong makakamit sa apat na araw na paglalaro,” said Gastanes.

A total of 28 groups from different municipalities within Palawan and some parts of the country participated in the Palawan Sepak Takraw Invitational Tournament. The tournament featured three categories: Open Men’s Regu, Open Women’s Regu, and 15 years old and below Men’s Regu.

Additionally, 12 teams from Brooke’s Point, Narra, and Aborlan towns participated in the Palawan Inter-Municipality Football League 2023. It consisted of three categories: Boy’s Under 13, Men’s Under 17, and Men’s Open Category (Inter-Municipality).

Around 70 players from the southern municipalities of Palawan, excluding Balabac, took part in the Palawan Table Tennis Junior Program. The program included various categories such as Boy’s and Girl’s Singles for different age groups.

Collaborating with the Office of the Governor-Provincial Sports Division were LGU- Aborlan, LGU- Sofronio Española, WPU-Aborlan, and the Department of Education (DepEd) Palawan, all of whom aimed to strengthen sporting events in the province and further hone the talents of Palawan athletes in these sports, with the aspiration of representing the province in national and international competitions.

Aborlan Vice Mayor Marvin Madeja, Atty. Joselito C. Alisuag, OIC-CHED Director, MIMAROPA, and Sofronio Española Mayor Abner Tesorio attended the opening ceremonies in Aborlan and Sofronio Española, marking the official commencement of the Palawan Inter-Municipality Football League 2023 and Palawan Table Tennis Junior Program.

The sports competitions will continue until August 25, taking place at WPU-Aborlan for the Inter-Municipality Football League and Sepak Takraw Invitational Tournament, while the Table Tennis Junior Program is being held at the Sofronio Española Municipal Gymnasium.