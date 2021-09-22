With the approaching deadline of the voter’s registration, the province of Palawan recorded a total of 137,891 registered voters as of September 20.

In a data released by the provincial office of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC), spokesperson Jomel Ordas said the total number of applications was received between August 1 to September 30, 2019, and September 1 -20, 2021, including Puerto Princesa City.

So far, the highest voter registration turnout has been in Puerto Princesa City, with 31,750 total, followed by Taytay, in northern Palawan, with 11,120. In Kalayaan town, there are 215 registered voters.

Following the decision of the Commission En Banc to reject the extension beyond September 30, the COMELEC’s local office recently said that they anticipate large volumes of voter registration.

He also said that they have devised various ways of preventing lengthy lineups at registration locations, such as online reactivation.

“Hindi rin kasi in-approve ng commission en banc ang extension beyond September 30. Our resources and personnel are limited din. Nagsimula naman tayo, August pa lang. Konti pa ang mga nagpa-register noon. Kaya dapat, hangga’t maaga pa, mag-register na sila ngayon na,” Ordas said recently to the Palawan media.

He said that more than 80% of the overall number are first-time voters.

Other applications received are new registration, transfer from city or municipalities, reactivation, correction of entry and change of names.