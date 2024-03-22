Ensuring the safety of Puerto Princesa City and the province of Palawan is the top priority of local Philippine National Police offices as Holy Week approaches.

The management of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) and the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) said Palaweños can expect heightened police presence to guard terminals, churches, and tourist hotspots.

The PPP said they have ample personnel dedicated to monitoring tourist-heavy areas such as Coron and El Nido, according to its spokesperson, Police Major Ric. Ramos.

He said tourist assistance centers and desks are set up in areas with high tourist traffic to provide guidance and aid in maintaining law and order.

”Sa mga areas with influx of tourists, local and international, may mga toursist assistance center at tourist assistance desk tayo under the Tourism Police Unit (TPU) natin. Nagsisibling gabay ang mga ito na pwedeng tumulong sa mga turista natin to ensure law and order,” said Ramos

In the city, the PPCPO is also prepared to ensure a safe observance of Semana Santa. Police Captain Maria Victoria Iquin said they have sufficient police personnel deployment to monitor malls, ports, airports, and recreational areas.

Police visibility is expected in popular sites like Baker’s Hill, Honda Bay, Plaza Cuartel, Baywalk, malls, and pilgrimage destinations.

“Mayroon tayong 180 na mga pulis na idi-deploy bago mag Holy week. Kasama na diyan ang mga personnel natin na nakatalaga sa mga tourist assistance desk,” Iquin said.

“Bukod kasi sa siguridad na babantayan ng ating mga pulis, maraming tao din sa mga panahon na yan, posibleng may mga gamit na mawala o ma misplace ng ating bisita o kababayan, mayroon silang madaling lapitan,” she added.

The PNP urges tourists and locals alike to remain vigilant, especially during this time when criminal elements may take advantage of crowded areas.

“Dapat alernto din ang mga tourista. Kasi ang mga masasamang loob, nakabantay lang yan. May desire sila pero kung walang opportunity, walang mangyayari,” said Iquin.

Furthermore, the PPCPO stressed the importance of responsible driving, especially during the long weekend, advising against driving under the influence of alcohol.

They also remind beachgoers to be cautious, especially with children, and to avoid swimming inebriated.

“Long weekend kasi ‘yan, marami sa ating mga Pilipino ang ugali na ang pag-inom ng alak kapag mga ganitong holiday. Maging maingat sana tayo, huwag nang magmaneho kapag mga nakainom na,” he said.

“Sa linggo ng pagkabuhay, lalo na yan. Karamihan sa mga pamilya at mga magkakaibigan, barkada, mag bi-beach yan, sana maging doble ang pag iingat. Ugaliin nating bantayan ang mga bata nating kasama, at kapag lasing na iwasan na din ang masyadong paglusong sa dagat, para masiguro na ligtas lang ang lahat,” emphasized PPCPO Director Police Colonel Ronie Bacuel.