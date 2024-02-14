The provincial government will kick off today a 3-day Special Recruitment Activity (SRA) at the Centennial Pavilion of the Provincial Capitol Compound.

The SRA will be until February 16, according to the Provincial Information Office.

The job openings include positions for domestic helpers (household service workers) bound for Malaysia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through Manumoti Manpower International, Inc.

The provincial Public Employment Service Office (PESO) is also seeking talented applicants to fill singing positions in South Korea.

Interested individuals are encouraged to bring their resumes or biodata with a 2×2 ID picture, along with photocopies of their passport and other essential documents.

For further information, applicants can visit the provincial PESO office located at the G/F GSO Building, Capitol Compound, Puerto Princesa City.