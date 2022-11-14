The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) issued a notice to the public on Sunday, warning them not to believe a text blast from a certain telecommunications company that warns of a tsunami in their area of responsibility.

According to the risk reduction office of the province, the text blast did not originate from them despite the fact that they were cited as the sender of the message.

The text blast message reads: “EMERGENCY Alert! PDRRMO has issued a tsunami warning. Series of powerful waves and strong currents may impact the coasts near you. Move to higher grounds now.”

“PDRRMO Palawan has not released any such issuances regarding a tsunami within its area of responsibility. PHIVOLCS information does not indicate any similar advisories as well,” the PDRRMO said.

“No tsunami warning issued by the PDRRMO Palawan on November 13,” it added, labeling a screenshot of the text blast as “fake news.”

