The Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office initiated the commencement of the 4th Disaster Risk Reduction Management (DRRM) Caravan on Wednesday, coinciding with the observance of National Disaster Resilience Month this July.

Jerry Alili, the PDRRMO chief in the province, said the objective of the activity is to showcase to the public the preparedness and capabilities of each response team in the city and province, as well as to further boost the morale of all responders by recognizing their roles and responsibilities.

“We want to show na ito na ang mga equipment na napuntahan ng ating mga taxes. Ito ay ginagamit upang makapaglingkod sa mga Palaweño sa panahon ng mga kalamidad. Patunay na nakatuon ang pamahalaan sa mga proyekto na pumipigil sa mga sitwasyon na maaaring umagaw sa patuloy na development at agenda ng pamahalaan,” said Alili.

The event was participated by various agencies affiliated with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), as well as the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (MDRRMOs) from different towns in the province, along with other agencies mandated and focused on responding during calamities.

The caravan commenced from the Go Hotel area in Brgy. San Manuel, extending all the way to the Puerto Princesa City Baywalk. It featured 80 rescue vehicles and equipment from each agency affiliated with the PDRRMC.

After the caravan, a brief program followed, led by Alili, along with Board Member Ryan Maminta and OIC DRRM Division OCD-MIMAROPA Marc Rembrant Victore, as well as representatives from each agency involved in the PDRRM Council.

Alili expressed his delight over the increasing number of response equipment in the province each year, which serves as evidence that every local government allocates funds to enhance preparedness in case of calamities occurring in the province.

After the awarding of certificates of appreciation to all attending agencies, a blessing ceremony was conducted for all the response vehicles and equipment, led by Rev. Fr. Ralph John Javarez and Rev. Fr. Arnold Mendaro.

This year’s celebration carries the theme “BIDAng Pilipino: Building a Stronger Filipino Well-being towards Disaster Resilience.”