Palawan night sky meteor shower spectacle on Oct 21-22

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) astronomical diary stated that the October Orionid meteor shower will be active from October 17 to 25 but its traditional maximum peak nights will be on October 21 to 22.

The meteor shower may reach 15 meteors per hour that may be observed at favorable sky condition.

“The Earth is passing through the stream of debris left behind by Comet Halley, the parent comet of the Orionid shower,” PAGASA said.

According to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Orionids which peaks at the middle of October are considered to be one of the most beautiful showers of the year.

“Orionid meteors are known for their brightness and for their speed. These meteors are fast—they travel at about 148,000 mph or 66 kilometers per second into the Earth’s atmosphere,” it stated.

Meteors come from leftover comet particles and bits from broken asteroids, as explained by NASA. As comets come around the sun, the dust they emit gradually spreads into a dusty trail around their orbits.

The Earth passes through these debris trails each year, which allows the bits to collide with the atmosphere where they disintegrate to create fiery and colorful streaks in the sky, NASA added.

Meanwhile, blue moon will also be expected to see this October, PAGASA said.

“For more than half a century, whenever two full Moons appear in a single month (which happens on average every 2 1/2 to 3 years), the second full Moon is called a ”Blue Moon”,” PAGASA stated.

The full moon is scheduled on October 2 at 5:05 am and the other one will be on October 31 at 10:49pm.

Since the lunar cycle is 29 days and most months have 30 to 31 days, “we eventually find a situation where a full moon occurs at the beginning and the ending of the same month,” state weather bureau said.

PAGASA said that the phrase has nothing to do with its actual color although a literal blue moon on which moon appears with a ‘tinge of blue’ may occur in certain atmospheric conditions like volcanic eruptions or exceptionally large fires leave particles in the atmosphere.

