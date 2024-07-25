Palawan News intern Lara Grace Palay has graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media Studies from the University of the Philippines Visayas.

Lara was a reporter intern at Palawan News in November 2020.

She described her internship at Palawan News as providing practical journalism training that she leveraged for community networking and improving her research skills as she navigated the industry.

“My internship at Palawan News provided me ample training in on-the-ground journalism where I was able to foster networks in the community, enhance my research skills, expose myself to the ins and outs of the industry, and apply the theories I’ve learned from school to practice. Overall, my experience there made me appreciate what it truly means to be a journalist—to serve the people,” she said.

Lara achieved notable awards and roles from various institutions and organizations, including her title as the Most Outstanding Student in Field Journalism, Editor-in-Chief at The Western Visayas Portal, Multimedia Head at Pagbutlak, and many more.

She conveyed a positive outlook regarding her future prospects in journalism, stressing her excitement about exploring new opportunities in the field.

Lara expressed a specific interest in documentary filmmaking, viewing it as a potential avenue to delve deeper into real-world stories and present them to a broader audience.

She is contemplating a career in the academe, specifically teaching subjects related to the humanities. Lara emphasized the transformative power of education and her desire to contribute to this field, underscoring her belief in education’s role in shaping minds and impacting society.

“As I look ahead to the next chapter of my career, I find myself excited and optimistic about the opportunities that will come where I can build my portfolio and gain expertise in the field of journalism and broadcasting,” she said.

“I am really interested in being a documentarian and I am also considering a career in teaching, especially subjects in the humanities, because I believe in the power of education to transform lives. Wherever the road takes me, I just hope that it’s always an opportunity to serve others and give back to the people who helped me in my journey,” Lara added.