Palawan has once again been recognized as one of the top islands in the world, securing the 13th spot in Travel + Leisure’s 2024 World’s Best Awards with a score of 90.59.

Travel + Leisure, known for its comprehensive surveys of global travel experiences, ranked Palawan among the top 25 islands worldwide.

This accolade marks Palawan’s continued presence on the prestigious list, with its previous highest ranking being No. 1 in 2020, when it scored 94.83.

The ranking results are based on surveys completed by over 186,000 Travel + Leisure readers, who cast more than 700,000 votes across 8,700 properties.

Palawan is the only island in the Philippines included in this year’s list.

The magazine highlighted the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the New Seven Wonders of Nature, as a must-visit destination.

“This thin island off the western coast of the Philippines is known for its unparalleled natural beauty, including limestone cliffs, lagoons, and rain forests. Travelers can explore preserves such as the Puerto-Princesa Subterranean River National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the New Seven Wonders of Nature, and learn about cultural practices from Indigenous communities like the Batak and Tagbanua tribes,” the magazine cited.

The Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development Office expressed optimism that this international recognition will boost the island’s tourism sector.

“Ang pagkilalang ito ay makatutulong sa patuloy na pagpapalakas ng sektor ng turismo sa lalawigan,” the office stated.

Local officials are hopeful that the accolade will attract more visitors, showcasing Palawan as a prime travel destination.