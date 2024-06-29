Palawan has once again achieved international recognition by securing the third spot as the “Best Island” destination in Asia Pacific according to the Travel+Leisure Luxury Awards, affirming its status as a favored tourist spot in the Philippines amidst tough competition.

In the Beach Island Upcountry Resorts category, the following were named winners by the Travel+Leisure Luxury Awards: El Nido Resorts Lagen Island secured the 2nd spot, El Nido Miniloc Island took the 3rd spot, Club Paradise Palawan in Coron claimed the 5th spot, Banwa Private Island in Roxas ranked 7th, and Amanpulo in Cuyo landed at the 9th spot.

For Best Hotel Spas in the Philippines, Amanpulo was awarded the 6th spot, and Lihim El Nido, featuring the Panari Spa, secured the 8th spot. Joegil Escobar, the manager of Club Paradise Palawan, was named the 2nd spot winner in the Best General Managers in the Philippines category.

The Palawan provincial government expressed gratitude para sa nakamit na mga pagkilala mula sa travel magazine. Ayon dito, patunay na nanatili itong isa sa pinaka mahalagang destinasyon sa bansa.

“This recognition highlights Palawan’s status as a premier destination in a competitive global market, affirming its place as a must-visit island for its otherworldly natural beauty, pristine beaches and turquoise waters,” Capitol said.

The travel magazine released the list on its website on June 13. Leading the Best Island list are Koh Samui, Thailand, followed by Bali, Indonesia, with Boracay, Philippines, in the 4th spot, and Phuket, Thailand, rounding out the top five.