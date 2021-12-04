The province of Palawan registered a total of 16,606 jabs for the first and second doses of anti COVID-19 vaccines during the three-day National Vaccination Day from November 29 to December 1.

According to the Department of Health (DOH) Palawan Provincial Office head Dr. Peter Curameng, they were surprised at the volume of Palaweños who voluntarily went to their vaxx sites to get inoculated.

“Marami talaga, kasi hindi mo naman ‘yan makuha [ang dami na] ‘yan sa regular na vaccination. Hindi nga namin alam kung bakit mas marami kumpara sa regular na araw. Siguro kasi naririnig nila na magbabayad na sila sa susunod kaya napilitan na magpabakuna,” Curameng said.

During the three-day national vaccination day, MIMAROPA region recorded a total of 70,604 jabs.

Curameng believes that the number of persons who have been vaccinated will assist in enhancing the general public’s protection against COVID-19 and accelerate the achievement of the 70 percent herd immunity goal.

“Noong una pa lang [na nagbabakuna tayo] ay malaki na ang ibinaba ng cases. Kung makuha pa natin ang herd immunity ay mas malaki talaga ang chance na bumba,” he said.

Kia Johanna Lamo, provincial DOH Office information officer, also urged the public to get vaccinated, especially those in the priority group, adults and 12-17 years old.

She added that another set of Bayanihan Bakunahan is also scheduled on December 15 to 17.

“Sa mga kababayan natin sa Palawan at Puerto Princesa City na under A1, A2, A3 at A4, to the adult population and pediatrics population na nagpabakuna na. Bagamat nagsagawa na tayo ng National Vaccination Day tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang ating pagbabakuna. Maari silang pumunta sa kanilang mga RHU para sa schedule at sa City Coliseum naman dito sa Puerto Princesa,” Lamo said.

“Magkakaroon din tayo ulit ng mass vaccination. However, kahit walang Bayanihan Bakunahan ay maaring magpabakuna,” she added.