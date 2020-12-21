Palawan logs 10 new COVID-19 cases; 9 recoveries

No cases of local transmission were recorded in the same week.

Ten new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Palawan during the week of December 14-20, while nine patients were reported to have recovered.

As of Sunday, Palawan has a total of 22 active cases – 11 for Puerto Princesa City and 11 for the municipalities.

Puerto Princesa City recorded four new cases Saturday and three recoveries Tuesday.

For the municipalities, Cuyo recorded four recoveries Monday (December 14), and one new case Saturday. Agutaya recorded two new cases Thursday and two recoveries on Friday. Culion added one new case Friday, while Brooke’s Point added two on the same day.

Linapacan and the Kalayaan are the remaining Palawan towns without any reported COVID-19 cases.