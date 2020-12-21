Dec 21, 2020

Palawan logs 10 new COVID-19 cases; 9 recoveries

Dec 21, 2020 Patricia Laririt and Jane Tumalac

No cases of local transmission were recorded in the same week.

Ten new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Palawan during the week of December 14-20, while nine patients were reported to have recovered.

No cases of local transmission were recorded in the same week.

As of Sunday, Palawan has a total of 22 active cases – 11 for Puerto Princesa City and 11 for the municipalities.

Puerto Princesa City recorded four new cases Saturday and three recoveries Tuesday.

For the municipalities, Cuyo recorded four recoveries Monday (December 14), and one new case Saturday. Agutaya recorded two new cases Thursday and two recoveries on Friday. Culion added one new case Friday, while Brooke’s Point added two on the same day.

Linapacan and the Kalayaan are the remaining Palawan towns without any reported COVID-19 cases.

 

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,
Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

WP Post Author

Patricia Laririt and Jane Tumalac

See author's posts

More Stories

PPCWD shuts off main water sources

Dec 21, 2020 Rachel Ganancial

Uplifting Christmas

Dec 21, 2020 Rev. Fr. Eugene Elivera

Crime prevention, mas tututukan ng bagong PNP

Dec 21, 2020 Arphil Ballarta