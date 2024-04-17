A member of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan has expressed concern and called for the immediate approval of a proposed ordinance to grant benefits and incentives to all participants in the annual Palarong Panlalawigan.

Board Member Rafael Ortega Jr. stated during their regular session on Tuesday, April 16, that the ordinance, which he authored, is now pending before the Committee on Appropriations of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan and needs to be acted upon as soon as possible.

Ortega’s proposed ordinance seeks financial aid and incentives for athletes participating in the athletic competitions organized by the Department of Education.

He further stated that while the ordinance is still pending, he is proposing amendments that will establish “grant of compensatory benefits to all participants who will join the Palarong Panlalawigan, Mimaropa RAA meet, and Palarong Pambansa, in case of an accident resulting in any form of injury or loss of life during the entire period of the sports competition and appropriate necessary funding allocation therefor.”

He said the amendment has added the Palarong Pambansa, which was not covered in the original proposal, which includes only the provincial and regional athletic meets.

Ortega further said he has raised the alarm in the midst of a recent incident where a coach from the municipality of Roxas passed away while preparing for the Palarong Panlalawigan in Narra town last April 10.

“Sa hindi inaasahang pangyayari, noong Abril a-10, apat na araw bago magsimula ang Palarong Panlalawigan na kasalukuyang ginaganap sa bayan ng Narra, may isang coach mula sa bayan ng Roxas ang binawian ng buhay, sa katauhan ni Leo Andrew Diego,” he said in his privilege speech.

“Bilang miyembro at chairman ng basic education na umuupo sa Local School Board, lagi nating sinisigurado na pag nag-a-allocate ng pondo para sa Palarong Panlalawigan, meron tayong laging hinihiling na monetary and compensatory benefit na nakalaan sa mga ganitong kaso dahil ina-anticipate nga natin na baka may ma-injure o may madisgrasya at nangyari nga,” he added.

He, however, stated that the allocation is only discussed during LSB meetings.

“Dahil sa aksidenteng ito, aking minarapat na ipanukala na muling maisama ang Palarong Panlalawigan at Palarong Pambansa na kung saan tayo ay may mga kababayang lumalahok na nararapat maisama sa saklaw ng panukala para sa nasabing kaukulang benepisyo ng mga partisipante ng nabanggit na palaro,” he said.

He also explained that he has already consulted with the Provincial Legal Office, where Atty. Lara Mae Cacal has issued a legal opinion and recommended its approval.

Furthermore, he said he has already discussed the matter with the LSB for the additional fund allocation to be taken from the Special Education Fund of the Sports Development Program in the amount of P3 million.