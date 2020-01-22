Palawan is No. 36 on list of ’50 Most Instagrammable Places In The World 2020′

Big 7 Travel said the final list of destinations was from “a comprehensive scoring system that analyzed the number of hashtags per destination, survey results from its audience, and votes cast by its global editorial team.

International travel site Big 7 Travel has included Palawan province on its list of “50 Most Instagrammable Places in the World 2020”, telling globetrotters that it is one of the places where they can find sweeping beach stretches whose beauty can be shared to everyone.

It described the province as a “piece of paradise that’s miles away from the hectic bustles of Manila and that it is simply perfect.

“Instagrammers have been flocking to it in droves in recent months and the buzz around Palawan is only getting bigger,” it said.

On January 10, El Nido town was also recognized by the Huffpost as of the “50 Awesome Solo Travel Destinations To Visit In 2020”.

