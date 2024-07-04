Palawan is among the 81 provinces in the country where the Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI) of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) will conduct a survey to determine its nutrition status.

The 2023 National Nutrition Survey (NNS) by FNRI will be carried out in 13 municipalities in Palawan, encompassing 25 barangays and 384 households.

Through this survey, FNRI aims to provide empirical data on the nutritional and health status of Palaweños.

The survey results will be utilized to construct a framework for managing nutrition and development programs, allowing for swifter policy making at the national and regional levels.

The provincial government is fully supporting the research specialists through the Provincial Nutrition Office (PNO).

The survey group made a courtesy call to the provincial government on July 3, where they were welcomed by Provincial Nutrition Action Officer Rachel Paladan and Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Joshua Bolusa, representing Governor Dennis Socrates.

“On behalf of the governor who cannot make it and has an equally important activity, he extends his greetings and welcomes you. We’re all ears for any assistance the Provincial Government of Palawan can provide,” said Atty. Bolusa to the DOST-FNRI team.

The DOST-FNRI is the primary research arm of the National Government concerning food and nutrition. The data they gather and the studies they produce serve as the basis for creating laws, policies, and programs related to nutrition, from the national to the local level.

*** BASAHIN SA WIKANG FILIPINO ***

Kasama ang Palawan sa 81 na probinsya sa buong bansa kung saan magsasagawa ang Food and Nutrition Research Institute ng Department of Science and Technology ng survey para malaman ang nutrition status nito.

Isasagawa 2023 National Nutrition Survey (NNS) ng Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI) ng science and technology department sa 13 munisipyo sa Palawan na kinapapalooban ng 25 barangays at 384 na households.

Hangad ng FNRI na sa pamamagitan ng nasabing survey ay makapagbibigay sila ng empirical data ukol sa nutritional at health status ng mga Palaweño.

Ang magiging resulta ng survey ay gagamitin para sa pagbuo ng framework sa pagplaplano ng nutrition at development programs para sa napapanahong policy decisions sa national at regional levels.

Buong suporta naman ang ibinibigay ng pamahalaang panlalawigan sa nabanggit na grupo ng research specialists sa pamamagitan ng Provincial Nutrition Office (PNO).

Nag-courtesy call sila sa provincial government kahapon, July 3, kung saang sila malugod na sinalubong ni Provincial Nutrition Action Officer Rachel Paladan at Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Joshua U. Bolusa bilang kinatawan ni Gob. V. Dennis M. Socrates ang mga bisita.

“On behalf of the Governor who cannot make it and has an equally important activity, ipinaparating niya po ang kanyang pagbati at pag-welcome sa inyo and we’re all ears kung ano po ang maitutulong ng Provincial Government of Palawan,” mensahe ni Atty. Bolusa sa DOST-FNRI team.

Ang DOST-FNRI ang pangunahing research arm ng Pamahalaang Nasyunal patungkol sa pagkain at nutrisyon. Ang mga nakukuha nilang datos at mga nabubuong pag-aaral ang siyang nagiging basehan sa paggawa ng mga batas, polisiya at programa tungkol sa nutrisyon mula sa pambansa hanggang sa lokal na lebel.