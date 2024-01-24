The provincial government inaugurated yesterday a new rescue building in Narra, a step towards improving community readiness in emergencies.

Capitol said it is part of the initiatives that are underway to establish more Rescue Operation Centers (ROCs) in various municipalities across Palawan, aimed at enhancing the speed of response to disasters or accidents.

The purpose of the building in the municipality extends beyond serving as a mere rescue facility. It is also designed to function as a central command hub during crises, equipped with essential emergency tools and supplies.

In addition, it will offer crucial support services following emergencies, further bolstering the municipality’s resilience and preparedness.

Governor Dennis Socrates, who led the event, stated that it is integral to a community’s overall safety and response infrastructure, providing essential services that can save lives and minimize the impact of urgent situations.

“Sa aking karanasan, isa sa pinakamalaking pinasasalamatan ng taong bayan ay ang rescue at quick response dahil ang mga mamamayan ay mas napapanatag dahil alam nila na sa oras ng pangangailangan ay mayroong ahensya ng pamahalaan na handang tumugon,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and Palawan Rescue for their assistance in making the rescue facility a reality.

The activity was joined by PDRRM Officer Jerry Alili, Rescue Program Manager Rowel Magarce, Board Member Marivic Roxas, Provincial Information Officer Atty. Christian Jay V. Cojamco, Vice Mayor Marcelino Calso, Jr., and Acting Municipal Administrator Jojo Gastanes.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with the inauguration of the said building, the “Dugo Mo, Buhay Ko” Mass Blood Donation event was also held, an initiative simultaneously conducted by other operation centers of PDRRMO across the province to support the blood needs of patients.