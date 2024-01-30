Local government officials conducted an inaugural coordination meeting for the proposed Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Inter-Parliamentary Forum that took place in Palawan on January 26.

Officials from the House of Representatives Inter-Parliamentary and Public Affairs Department (IPAD) played a key role in the meeting, led by Deputy Secretary-General Grace Andres.

Karl Josef Legazpi from the Office of Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Atty. Michelle Ricaza-Acosta from the Office of Rep. Jose Alvarez, Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Jay Bolusa, Governor Chief of Staff Ceasar Sammy Magbanua, and representatives from the City Government of Puerto Princesa were in the meeting.

According to the office of Rep. Alvarez, the meeting marks the initial steps toward fostering regional collaboration and cooperation.

The meeting aimed to lay the groundwork for the upcoming BIMP-EAGA Inter-Parliamentary Forum scheduled to take place in Palawan later this year.

Discussions encompassed strategic planning, collaboration frameworks, and the overall agenda for the forum.

The active participation of various officials highlights the commitment to strengthening ties within the BIMP-EAGA region.