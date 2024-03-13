Healthcare workers and emergency responders from hospitals under the management of the provincial government, as well as local disaster risk reduction offices, are currently taking part in a five-day Mass Casualty Management Responder’s Training, which commenced on March 11.

The training is designed to equip healthcare workers and emergency responders with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively manage large-scale incidents involving multiple casualties.

According to the Provincial Information Office, the aim of the training is to enhance the preparedness of participants in responding to emergency situations, in line with the directive of Governor Dennis Socrates.

Topics being discussed include the Mass Casualty Management Framework, Incident Command System, Critical Incident Management, and disaster preparedness. Tabletop exercises and compartmentalized practical exercises will also be conducted to assess the readiness of responders during accidents, disasters, and calamities.

The said training is being led by the Provincial Health Office (PHO) in partnership with the Department of Health-Center for Health Development MIMAROPA, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, Rizal Medical Center, and Palawan Hospital.