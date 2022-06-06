The province of Palawan has six active cases of COVID-19, according to the latest data of the Provincial Health Office (PHO).

According to the data of the PHO obtained by Palawan News on Sunday, six cases were recorded in the town of Sofronio Española as of 12 p.m. of June 3 through rapid antigen test.

In total, province of Palawan has 6,635 total cases with 6,518 recoveries and 111 deaths.

Around 800,000 individuals are also vaccinated in the province.

The Department of Health (DOH), through Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during the virtual press briefing on Friday, reiterated its call to the public to complete its primary series and get booster shots to better protect ourselves against new variant.

Palawan also recorded 6,279 vaccinated individuals including first dose, second dose and booster shots on May 31 to June 1 as part of vaccination days.