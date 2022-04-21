The province of Palawan has only two remaining active cases of COVID-19, according to the latest data of the Provincial Health Office.

According to the data of PHO obtained by Palawan News on Wednesday, only Dumaran and Rizal have one remaining case each.

Rommel Lizan, medical officer IV of Department of Health MIMAROPA attributed the decline of cases on the increasing number of vaccinated individuals.

“Ang pagbaba ng kaso ay attributed sa pagbabakuna, napakaepektibo ng bakuna. May naproduce na immunity [sa katawan natin para labanan ang COVID-19],” he said in an online presser Tuesday.

He also encouraged the public to get vaccinated to increase immunity against the virus.

“Nakikita naman natin na ito ay ligtas at ang level of protection lalo na ngayon halos hindi na tayo natatakot na lumabas. ‘Yong may mga problema ay ‘yon ang mga may complications,” Lizan added.

Since the pandemic, the province of Palawan has recorded a total of 6,624 Covic-19 cases with 6, 511 recoveries and 111 deaths.

Around 800,000 individuals have also beem vaccinated in the province.

The DOH regional office also noted a significant decline of COVID-19 cases but reminded the public to practice minimum public health standards.