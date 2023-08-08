Fourteen rescue vehicles from the Palawan Rescue program of the provincial government were formally recommissioned for use in the operation centers of mainland municipalities.

On Monday, August 7, Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, Palawan Rescue Program Manager Rowel Magarce, and Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Jeremias Alili led the blessing of the vehicles before their turnover.

According to Magarce, the rescue vehicles have been in service since 2018, catering to the needs of Palaweños.

The vehicles underwent repairs to ensure durability and safety. Additionally, medical equipment and supplies were installed, including oxygen tanks for patients.

Each rescue vehicle is assigned a dedicated team of responders, consisting of a nurse, rescuer, and driver. All team members have undergone Basic Life Support (BLS) training, ensuring efficient and effective emergency response capabilities.