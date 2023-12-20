The provincial government of Palawan has has handed over financial assistance amounting to P50,000 to the Municipal Anti-Drug Abuse Council (MADAC) of San Vicente in a move to bolster the fight against illegal drugs in the municipality.

The amount was personally handed by governor Dennis Socrates and was received by San Vicente Municipal Treasurer Ramon Molo in a ceremony held December 19, Tuesday, at the Governor’s Office.

According to the Provincial Information Office, the allocation aligns with the directives of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) Joint Memorandum Circular 2018-01.

Based on PADAC Resolution No.10 -2021, the financial support aims to strengthen and mobilize MADACs across municipalities, ensuring the effective implementation of anti-illegal drug programs.

“This financial assistance is crucial in sustaining the functionality of MADACs and expediting the execution of anti-drug initiatives at the grassroots level,” the governor said.

Provincial Board Resolution No.18822 further authorizes Governor Socrates to enter into agreements with each Municipal Local Government Unit, facilitating the smooth disbursement of the allocated funds.

San Vicente is among the nine municipalities set to receive financial assistance, following Roxas, which received its share on December 13. The subsequent beneficiaries include Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española, Narra, Cagayancillo, Culion, Cuyo, and Kalayaan. Other municipalities will receive technical support to enhance their anti-drug efforts.