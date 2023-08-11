The Palawan provincial administration has supplied all-in-one printers to elementary and secondary schools once more, this time in Northern Palawan, as part of an effort to boost student education and make instructors’ lives easier.

The Provincial Information Office, managed by Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco, oversaw the distribution of HP tank wireless all-in-one printers, which began on August 9 under the supervision of Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates.

A total of 109 printers were distributed to educational programs and schools in Roxas, with 52 distributed to San Vicente.

The distribution events in Roxas and San Vicente was personally attended by Board Member Nieves Rosento, accompanied by Azon Villaruz and Joaquin Amadeo, representatives of Board Member Winston Arzaga, and Roxas Community Affairs Division Head Raquel Vicera representing Board Member Ma. Angela Sabando.

Meanwhile, 71 printers were delivered to the town of Dumaran and 49 to the town of Araceli on August 10, personally handed over by the PIO team. Rosento also visited Dumaran to show support for the initiative.