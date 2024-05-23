The Provincial Cooperative Development Office (PCDO) of the provincial government conducted monitoring and follow-up loan collections on May 16-17, 2024, targeting several cooperatives benefiting from its Credit Assistance Program.

The Project Assistance Division of PCDO visited the municipalities of Sofronio Española, Quezon, and Narra for this activity.

Among the cooperatives visited were Sofronio Española Employees MPC, Sofronio Española Farmers MPC, Quezon Marketing Cooperative, and Couples for Christ MPC in Quezon town, as well as Palawan Agrarian Reform Cooperative Federation (PARCOFED) and Narra Irrigators and Advocate Multipurpose Cooperative (NIAMCO) in Narra, Palawan. PCDO also conducted on-site validation at Lapu-Lapu MPC in Narra town and at Aborlan Rainbow Marketing Cooperative, as they had submitted applications for PCDO’s Credit Assistance Program.

The loan assistance to cooperatives is one of the concrete programs of the Palawan Provincial Government under the leadership of Governor Dennis Socrates to further strengthen the economy and livelihood sector in the province.