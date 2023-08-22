The visiting Australian Ambassador Hae Kyong Yu and her delegation were warmly greeted by Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates at the Provincial Capitol Compound on Tuesday, with the aim of paving the way for promising joint initiatives.

This visit serves as a significant milestone in reinforcing the relationship between the Philippines and Australia, underscoring a dedicated effort to boost collaboration with local government units like Palawan.

Ambassador Yu and Governor Socrates engaged in substantive discussions that traversed potential avenues of partnership between Palawan and Australia.

During their discussions, they covered a range of topics including maritime security, tourism, energy, telecommunications, and responses to humanitarian needs.

Of particular note was the conversation surrounding the ongoing “Exercise Alon,” a joint initiative between Filipino and Australian forces in the Southern Palawan municipality of Rizal. The exercise is designed to enhance the preparedness and operational readiness of the armed forces.

Grateful for Palawan’s support in hosting the exercise, Yu emphasized the criticality of close collaboration to safeguard sovereignty, particularly in light of the challenges posed by the province’s proximity to the West Philippine Sea.

“Thanks to your province for the support in making these exercises possible in Palawan… Along with that, with you facing West Philippine Sea [concerns], hopefully, we’ll see more and more engagement in Australia because as true friends and partners, it’s really upon us working closely together to protect what is important, and that’s our sovereignty,” said Yu.

Governor Socrates reciprocated by illuminating Palawan’s socio-economic landscape and sharing his vision for the province’s progress. He stressed his dedication to efficient governance, spotlighting tourism and agriculture as twin catalysts for economic advancement.

“I just want to make the system work. My primary concern here is the governance sector. But right now, the provincial government is very keen on tourism and agriculture [because] it is really our engine for growth,” Socrates explained.

Furthermore, the governor showed a strong interest for potential initiatives and partnerships with Australia that could specifically uplift the most disadvantaged communities in Palawan.

Yu confirmed Australia’s steadfast dedication to supporting Palawan’s economic progress by recognizing the crucial importance of partnerships in fostering sustainable growth and development.

The meeting convened key figures, including Maribel Buñi, the Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development Officer; Sharlene Vilches, OIC of the Provincial Planning and Development Office; Atty. Mary Joy Cascara of the Provincial Legal Office; and Niño Estoya, Acting Director of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff.