Palawan is a finalist in the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (PCCI) 2021 Most Business-Friendly Local Government Units (LGU) Awards.

Palawan was named a finalist owing to the provincial government’s “initiatives” in responding to the COVID-19 situation while preserving business operations, according to a statement issued on October 7 by the Provincial Information Office (PIO).

These efforts were presented in a 5-minute video by provincial administrator Atty. Joshua Bolusa with provincial tourism officer Maribel Buñi, provincial agriculturist Dr. Romeo Cabungcal, and representatives of the Provincial Economic Enterprise Development Office (PEEDO) and Provincial Treasurer’s Office.

“In behalf of the provincial governor and the members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, we thank the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry for this privilege and opportunity to be part of this final judging of Most Business-Friendly LGU Award,” said Atty. Bolusa.

- Advertisement -

The following are the criteria for the award: (1) Energizing Economic Development through Ease of Doing Business (EODB) initiatives and (2) The LGU’s health and safety measures in response to the COVID-19 challenges.

The other finalists are Aklan, Bataan, Bohol, Bulacan, Camarines Sur, Cavite, Davao del Norte, La Union, Laguna, Negros Occidental, Pangasinan, Rizal, and Tarlac.

The winner will be announced at the 47th Philippine Business Conference (PBC) on November 18, 2021.