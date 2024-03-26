Palawan’s veterinary office, in collaboration with its gender and development office, conducted a livestock training in the town of Narra for women farmers and livestock raisers as part of Women’s Month celebration.

Held on March 22, the event was organized through the partnership of the Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet) and the Provincial Gender and Development Office (PGAD).

According to the Provincial Information Office, the provincial government, under the leadership of Governor Dennis Socrates, aims to promote women’s empowerment in the province through such training initiatives.

Twelve people’s organizations, composed of women farmers and livestock raisers, along with Barangay Gender and Development Monitors from Narra town, participated in the event.

Dr. Darius P. Mangcucang, Officer in Charge of the Provincial Veterinary Office, and Dr. June Clyde Descallar, Veterinarian I, provided knowledge and skills on livestock management and care in rural areas.

They also shared updates on the current status of swine production in Palawan province and strategies for productive goat raising.