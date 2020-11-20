Palawan down to one COVID-19 case

The remaining case is from Culion, a techinician working for the Department of Health (DOH), who is also awaiting recovery.

The province of Palawan is back again to only one remaining COVID-19 case, following the reported recovery of 11 active cases in El Nido and Balabac.

The recovery of 11 cases was announced by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) Wednesday in its official bulletin.

Meanwhile, Puerto Princesa City remains to have eight active cases.

Total active cases in the province peaked at 76, while the city’s cases peaked at 38.

Total recorded cases in the municipalities are at 323 according to the PDRRMO, while the city recorded a total of 124 cases, bringing Palawan’s total recorded cases to 447. Out of the 447, four passed away due to the disease.

Towns that have no reported cases so far are Linapacan, Cagayancillo, and the Kalayaan group of islands.