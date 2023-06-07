The Provincial Council for the Protection of Children (PCPC) of Palawan emerged as the top performer in the entire MIMAROPA region during the recently concluded 2022 Assessment conducted by the Regional Inter-Agency Monitoring Task Force (RIMTF), earning an “Ideal Rating” of 83.60%.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) MIMAROPA released the results during the meeting of the Regional Sub-Committee for the Welfare of Children, held on May 25-26, in Manila.

The annual assessment is carried out by RIMTF under the leadership of DILG MIMAROPA and in collaboration with member agencies of the council, including the Regional Sub-Committee for the Welfare of Children, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Department of Health (DOH). The assessment aims to ensure the effective implementation of measures undertaken by the PCPC for the protection and welfare of children.

According to Abigail D. Ablaña, the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer, Palawan has made significant improvements since its “Progressive” rating of 50.66% in 2021. She noted that the previous result was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which necessitated adherence to protocols that impacted the implementation of related programs. There were also changes in indicators between 2020 and 2021.

Ablaña highlighted the PCPC’s continuous and proactive efforts to advance and address the welfare of Palawan’s children through comprehensive programs, services, and dedicated funding. These efforts led to high scores in four indicators in 2022, namely Organizational Sustainability, Policies and Plans for Children, Budget Allocation and Utilization, and Service Delivery Monitoring and Management for Children.

“Isa sa isinusulong ng kasalukuyang administrasyon ay ang komprehensibong social protection program para sa mga Palaweño. A functional Local Council for the Protection of Children (LCPC) is the umbrella organization at the LGU level that would ensure children’s rights and welfare are protected and there is a robust investment in children,” said Ablaña.

The RIMTF also recognized the PCPC’s notable improvements, including the successful implementation of activities such as the launch of the Child Protection Policy in residential care facilities under the Provincial Government and the passage of several significant resolutions and ordinances for the welfare of Palawan’s children.

