Palawan COMELEC denies dismantling ‘No to Division’ campaign materials in Culion

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) on Friday denied speculations it had ordered the dismantling of several campaign streamers in two separate municipalities in northern Palawan recently.

COMELEC provincial spokesperson Jomel Ordas told Palawan News that they have not initiated any move to take down campaign streamers related to the forthcoming plebiscite in March on the division of Palawan into three new provinces.

“Sa amin (provincial COMELEC) wala. Sa municipal level hindi ko alam,” Ordas said.

Ordas was reacting to speculations raised by several local officials that the poll body may have ordered the dismantling of the streamers calling for a “No” vote in the plebiscite in separate instances in Culion and Taytay,.

“Ang rules natin pagdating sa campaigning, ini-implement lang ‘yan during the campaign period lang,” Ordas said.

Culion parish priest Fr. Roderick Caabay had previously accused the provincial government of being behind the dismantling of their streamers inside Church properties, a charge that was denied by provincial information officer Winston Arzaga.

