The Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Tuesday adopted an ordinance that created the West Philippine Sea Council (WPSC) to handle coordination and awareness regarding issues and concerns in the region.

Board Member Ryan Maminta explained that the council was created in compliance with the recommendations presented during the WPS summit in Manila and was rolled out by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to different provinces.

He also said the WPS Council will strengthen Palawan’s advocacy in championing the region as part of the Philippines’ territorial integrity, which is at the western frontier of the province.

“Lalakas din ang coordination efforts natin with the national government at yung mga plano natin tungkol sa WPS. Dahil yung pag-implement ng mga proyekto at programa at maging yung sustainability nito ay kailangan i-coordinate sa atin,” he said in an interview with the media.

“This will identify yung mga kailangan nating gawin sa mga munisipyo at iba pang lugar na nakaharap sa WPS,” he added.

The council will be chaired by the governor, while members will include all mayors of municipalities, national government agencies like the DILG, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Philippine National Police, barangays represented by the ABC President, Civil Society Organizations, academia, and the private sector.

Maminta further stated that additional programs and projects will be implemented by the council to enhance the livelihood sources of residents in areas facing the WPS.