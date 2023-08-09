Two board members presented resolutions to the Provincial Board on Tuesday emphasizing family health and support for blood donations for the underprivileged residents of Palawan.

Board Member Marivic Roxas advocated for Palaweños to maintain preventive health measures in Palawan despite the lifting of all public health warnings.

“After ng [pandemic], parang wala tayong lahat, di tayo nagkaroon ng mga ganoon [events] natin, although siyempre pina-practice pa rin yun. Mas marami kasi silang matututunan through the rural health units, kasi kailangan din ng continuous educating sa mga locals natin,” Roxas added.

“Tuloy tuloy pa rin yung proper fogging activities, recommended lang natin na tuloy-tuloy. Yung Rizal 89 cases of dengue lang, pero very active sila [sa preventive measures]. Si Vice Mayor Zapanta, nagcoconduct ng activities like fogging. Mababa ang dengue, pero sila ang mataas sa malaria kaya very active sila,” said Roxas.

Likewise, Board Member Winston Arzaga also forwarded a resolution requesting Gov. Dennis Socrates to sign a memorandum of agreement with the Philippine Red Cross-Palawan chapter to help support the impoverished Palaweños who cannot afford blood donations.

“Yung mga taga Norte, taga Sur na indigent patients at kailangan ng dugo, provincial government na ang magbabayad sa Red Cross. Full payment, kasi ang bayad diyan nasa 1000 na yan eh, maliban na lang kung may dala kang donor. Kawawa naman yung mga indigent na kailangan ng dugo walang maibigay,” added Arzaga.