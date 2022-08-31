- Advertisement by Google -

A Catholic bishop has asked the people of Palawan who believe in God to put their faith into action by helping other people, especially those who are poor or in trouble.

Bishop Broderick Pabillo of Taytay said that religious faith shouldn’t just be practiced in the church, but also in public and social life.

“It should take root into the society so that the poor can be served, the environment can be preserved, and the truth can be upheld,” Pabillo said in a pastoral letter.

He also asked the people and their communities to aim for inclusive growth and development and not just those pushed by the rich and powerful .

“The development that we should strive for should be for everyone, especially the indigenous peoples who came before us, and should not destroy the environment,” he said.

On Sunday, August 28, the apostolic vicariates of Taytay and Puerto Princesa started a year-long celebration of the arrival of Christianity on the island 400 years ago. This is when the statement was made public.

The event was highlighted with a Mass in Cuyo town’s St. Augustine Church, the oldest parish in the province.

Bishop Socrates Mesiona of Puerto Princesa and some of his clergy also took part in the liturgy. It was led by Pabillo.

As part of the celebration, the bishops also led the episcopal coronation of the church’s image of Nuestra Señora dela Consolacion on August 27.

