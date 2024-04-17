The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Palawan has passed and signed the resolution necessary to commence the process of returning around 400 vehicle franchises for various routes in the province.

This was announced in a statement today, April 17, by Board Member Ryan Maminta, author of Provincial Resolution No. 19626, Series of 2024.

The said measure is related to the policy of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to strengthen the campaign against colorum vehicles operating without proper franchise.

It is a request to LTFRB Director Atty. Paul Vincent Austria to assist PUV operators, especially tourist transport services, in obtaining provisional authority or franchise to service Palaweños.

Unauthorized vehicles, commonly referred to as “colorum vehicles,” operate without the necessary permits or proper authorization from relevant government agencies.

This issue predominantly affects public utility vehicles (PUVs), which are essential for ferrying passengers across urban centers and rural areas alike.

Due to the anti-colorum campaign, the province faced significant transportation issues as the LTFRB did not allow vehicles without franchises to operate.

Maminta explained that the action stands as a remedy to the transportation crisis that arose from the government’s anti-colorum campaign in Palawan.

“Ang resolusyon ay isa sa mga hiniling ng LTFRB upang masimulan nila at mapabilis ang pagsasaayos ng mga provisional authority at prangkisa ng ating mga kababayan sa sektor ng transportasyon,” he said.

Maminta thanked Austria for his prompt action, assistance, and fulfillment of his mandate.

“Kayo lang ang natatanging Regional Director ng LTFRB ang direktang pumunta, nakipag-ugnayan, sumagot, at nakipagpulong sa mga Palaweños,” he added.

He also expressed gratitude to Governor Dennis Socrates for his swift action in signing the measure.