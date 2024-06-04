Palaweño podium placers from the Mimaropa Regional Athletic Association (MRAA) Meet 2024 received cash allowances on May 29 from the provincial government’s special fund for student-athletes.

In a Facebook post by DepEd Palawan’s public information officer, Grace Estefano, the Palaweño athletes lined up to receive these incentives until 2:40 a.m., right after the end of the Mimaropa RAA Meet.

The cash incentives came from Provincial Ordinance No. 3475-A, which gave monetary support to all athletes, coaches, and trainers of those student-athletes who represent Palawan in any sports competition sanctioned by the Department of Education (DepEd).

Gold, silver, and bronze winners would receive P5,000, P4,000, and P3,000, respectively, per medal.

The unofficial tally by DepEd Tayo-Palawan on May 27 counted 22 golds, 18 silvers, and 31 bronzes won by the provincial athletes.

As of 2:24 p.m. on May 30, the official Facebook page for the MIMAROPA RAA Meet 2024 counted 16 gold, 26 silver, and 25 bronze medals for the schools division of Palawan. These medals were across the elementary and secondary categories of volleyball, football, futsal, dancesport, chess, basketball, badminton, billiards, and arnis.