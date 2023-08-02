The culture and arts council in Palawan held a meeting Tuesday to address issues concerning arts and culture in Palawan and explore strategies amidst challenges in tourism development.

Ceasar Sammy Magbanua, chairperson of the Technical Working Group (TWG) and Provincial Culture and Arts Program (PCAP) manager, under Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, convened the meeting.

During the gathering, the participants deliberated various strategies to safeguard Palawan’s distinct identity amidst the obstacles arising from tourism development.

Topics on the agenda included the “Update on the Rehabilitation of Governor’s Residence” and the “1st Provincial Government of Palawan Literary Awards,” honoring contributions to the province’s literary landscape.

They also discussed the updates on the nomination of Tabon Cave in the UNESCO World Heritage List, recognizing Palawan’s historical significance on the global stage.

The council explored ways to engage citizens and tourists in the province’s arts and culture, celebrating the distinctiveness of Palawan’s creative community.

A proposal discussed was the idea of a “cultural summit” and workshops to empower stakeholders, artists, and local communities in preserving Palawan’s cultural legacy.